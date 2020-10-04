https://redstate.com/jenvanlaar/2020/10/04/lapd-chief-blames-surge-in-violent-crime-on-pandemic-stress-while-ignoring-the-obvious/
About The Author
Related Posts
Dear Democrats, Biden and Sanders Are Too Old for 2020
April 16, 2019
NFL Star Benjamin Watson On Football, Faith, And His New Pro-Life Film
September 17, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy