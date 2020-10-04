https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/all-things-trump/lara-trump-says-president-trump-will-attend-second-presidential?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

President Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara Trump said that provided the president has been cleared to take part in the second presidential debate later this month, he will face off against Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

“Look from the campaign we have been saying that assuming the president is cleared from a medical standpoint he absolutely wants to debate in person,” she said during an interview with host David Brody on “The Water Cooler.” The debate is slated for Oct. 15.

President Trump last week announced that he and First Lady Melania Trump had tested positive for COVID-19.

Lara Trump, who is married to the president’s son Eric, said that the president still sounds like himself.

“We’ve all had a chance to talk to him,” she said during the interview. “I have to tell you David he sounds exactly like the Donald Trump we all know and love. He’s upbeat, he’s crackin’ jokes and quite frankly the most frustrating thing for him has been the fact that he can’t be out on the campaign trail.”

Trump on Monday tweeted that he will leave Walter Reed Medical Center on Monday evening. He urged people not to fear coronavirus.

“I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago!” the president tweeted.

The president’s physician Dr. Sean Conley during a Monday press conference said that Trump’s condition will allow for him to head back home from the medical facility.

“Though he may not entirely be outta the woods yet, the team and I agree that all our evaluations and most importantly his clinical status support the president’s safe return home where he’ll be surrounded by world-class medical care 24/7,” Conley said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

