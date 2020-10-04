https://www.dailywire.com/news/leftists-explode-over-trump-taking-short-ride-outside-hospital-charge-him-with-crimes-remove-from-power

Left-wing media figures took to Twitter on Sunday afternoon following President Donald Trump temporarily leaving Walter Reed Medical Center and taking a short drive to see his supporters who were outside showing their enthusiasm for the president.

The most notable hit came from Washington Post blogger Jennifer Rubin, who called for the Maryland Attorney General to “indict Trump for reckless endangerment” and “assault.”

Rubin suggested that Trump needed to be immediately removed from power through the 25th Amendment and claimed that the GOP was a “death cult” and not a “pro-life party.”

Rubin also claimed that Trump was willing to “infect his supporters,” even though the windows were not rolled down in the SUV that was carrying the president.

CBS News reporter David Begnaud complained that Trump appeared to not wear the correct type of mask.

“The president who is infected with coronavirus, doesn’t appear to be wearing a medical grade mask, there’s a secret service agent in front of him is [sic],” Begnaud wrote. “The president looks to be wearing a cloth mask similarity [sic] to the one he has occasionally been seen wearing.”

A reporter for Vice News claimed that a Secret Service agent told her that Trump’s actions were “so reckless and careless and heartless.”

