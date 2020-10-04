https://www.dailywire.com/news/leftists-explode-over-trump-taking-short-ride-outside-hospital-charge-him-with-crimes-remove-from-power

Left-wing media figures took to Twitter on Sunday afternoon following President Donald Trump temporarily leaving Walter Reed Medical Center and taking a short drive to see his supporters who were outside showing their enthusiasm for the president.

The most notable hit came from Washington Post blogger Jennifer Rubin, who called for the Maryland Attorney General to “indict Trump for reckless endangerment” and “assault.”

I would hope that if any harm comes to those agents the attorney general of MD will indict Trump for reckless endangerment, assault (yes the virus he gives off count), etc. — Jennifer ‘Vote Early’ Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) October 4, 2020

Rubin suggested that Trump needed to be immediately removed from power through the 25th Amendment and claimed that the GOP was a “death cult” and not a “pro-life party.”

I would suggest covid has already impaired his judgment so he is a risk to others. 25th Amendment, anyone? — Jennifer ‘Vote Early’ Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) October 4, 2020

next question to Pence: intentionally risking the lives of others for personal gratification sounds like the actions of someone not in his right mind. When do you go to the Cabinet to activate the 25th A? — Jennifer ‘Vote Early’ Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) October 4, 2020

The GOP is a death cult. There is only one pro-life party and it’s not them — Jennifer ‘Vote Early’ Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) October 4, 2020

Rubin also claimed that Trump was willing to “infect his supporters,” even though the windows were not rolled down in the SUV that was carrying the president.

He is in the hospital for covid and he wants to infect his supporters??!???!? — Jennifer ‘Vote Early’ Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) October 4, 2020

CBS News reporter David Begnaud complained that Trump appeared to not wear the correct type of mask.

“The president who is infected with coronavirus, doesn’t appear to be wearing a medical grade mask, there’s a secret service agent in front of him is [sic],” Begnaud wrote. “The president looks to be wearing a cloth mask similarity [sic] to the one he has occasionally been seen wearing.”

The president who is infected with coronavirus, doesn’t appear to be wearing a medical grade mask, there’s a secret service agent in front of him is. The president looks to be wearing a cloth mask similarity to the one he has occasionally been seen wearing. (Pic via CNN) pic.twitter.com/14aVblUfvB — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) October 4, 2020

A reporter for Vice News claimed that a Secret Service agent told her that Trump’s actions were “so reckless and careless and heartless.”

Just sent this video to a Secret Service source who responded: “So reckless and careless and heartless” https://t.co/5DE6Y9GSEe — Elizabeth Landers (@ElizLanders) October 4, 2020

