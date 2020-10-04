https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/mark-meadows-we-were-very-concerned-friday/

Doctors say the president is continuing to do well and that while he is not out of the woods yet, they remain cautiously optimistic. @MarkMeadows reacts to this and more. pic.twitter.com/lBpdd7PgfB — Jeanine Pirro (@JudgeJeanine) October 4, 2020

In an interview with Fox News host Jeanine Pirro, Meadows said both he and White House physician Dr. Sean Conley were “real concerned” by Trump’s condition Friday morning, after he was diagnosed with Covid-19.

“He’s made unbelievable improvement from yesterday morning, when I know a number of us, the doctor and I, were very concerned,” Meadows said.

“The biggest thing that we see is that with no fever now, and with him doing really well with his oxygen saturation levels … Yesterday morning, we were real concerned about that. He had a fever, and his blood oxygen level had dropped rapidly.”

