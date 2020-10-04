https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/trumpers-take-over-dc-streets-for-one-day/

Posted by Kane on October 4, 2020 4:37 am

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

The marchers were part of a #WalkAway event in DC organized by Brandon Straka.

‘I’m ashamed that I used to be a liberal’…

Bonus clip from the Emmys

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...