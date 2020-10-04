https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/trumpers-take-over-dc-streets-for-one-day/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
Wow. Washington DC. You don’t see this everyday. A TON of Trump supporters: pic.twitter.com/lPNQnfvnsV
— Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) October 3, 2020
The marchers were part of a #WalkAway event in DC organized by Brandon Straka.
‘I’m ashamed that I used to be a liberal’…
“I am ashamed that I used to be a liberal” says @BrandonStraka who is set to lead the “walkaway” march who themselves the “unsilentmajority” pic.twitter.com/CB1tZtdMW1
— Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) October 3, 2020
Massive crowd gathering at Freedom Plaza in DC for Walkaway march hosted by @BrandonStraka pic.twitter.com/d1RvNskZPr
— Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) October 3, 2020
Bonus clip from the Emmys