Medical experts reportedly deemed President Donald Trump’s brief trip outside of Walter Reed Medical Center as being “safe” after the proper precautions were taken.

“Appropriate precautions were taken in the execution of this movement to protect the President and all those supporting it, including PPE,” the White House said in a statement. “The movement was cleared by the medical team as safe to do.”

The statement comes after a Washington Post journalist called for Trump to face criminal charges for “reckless endangerment” and “assault” while the White House Correspondents’ Association complained that no journalists were invited on the short trip.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said on Sunday that the president was in “good spirits” and is “feeling great.”

“I spoke with the chief of staff just before coming to you and he said he’s feeling really good, really strong, wanted to thank his supporters,” McEnany said. “I spoke with the president yesterday and he was his typical self, hard at work, dictating a statement on remarks to me and very meticulous about the precise wording of that statement. So he’s hard at work, continues to be working for the American people.”

McEnany added that Trump was “very eager to get back to the White House and get back to work.”

