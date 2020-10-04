https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/519524-meg-thee-stallion-sends-message-to-kentucky-attorney-general

Megan Thee Stallion took a few moments during her performance on “Saturday Night Live” to urge fans to “protect” Black women while also sending a message to Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron (R), who continues to face criticism for his handling of the case involving the police killing of Breonna Taylor.

While performing her hit track, “Savage,” on the show’s season premiere late Saturday, the rapper and her dancers paused briefly as the sound of eight gun shots rang out in the background. The rapper then played snippets of audio from a speech human rights activist Malcolm X gave in the 1960s, in which he said “the most disrespected person in America is the Black woman.”

The audio then switched to comments made by activist and Women’s March co-founder Tamika Mallory about Cameron late last month: “Daniel Cameron is no different than the sellout negroes that sold our people into slavery.”

“We need to protect our Black women and love our Black women because at the end of the day we need our Black women,” Megan said moments after. “We need to protect our Black men and stand up for our Black men, because at the end of the day, we’re tired of seeing hashtags for our Black men.”

At the end of her performance, the words “Protect Black Women” were also displayed on the backdrop of the stage.

Taylor was a Black EMT who died at the age of 26 in March after police in Louisville, Ky., fatally shot her in her own apartment.

Three police officers — Brett Hankison, Jonathan Mattingly and Myles Cosgrove — had arrived at her home in plainclothes late at night after obtaining a search warrant as part of a drug case targeting Taylor’s ex-boyfriend, Jamarcus Glover.

After the officers gained entry into Taylor’s home, her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, who is licensed to carry, fired shots, saying he believed there were intruders. The officers returned fire, fatally striking Taylor. No drugs were uncovered in the raid.

Taylor was believed to have been shot eight times during the incident. However, Cameron’s office said in a release detailing the completion of the investigation into Taylor’s death last month that she was hit with six bullets.

None of the officers involved in the raid were charged for Taylor’s death, Cameron announced last month.

Megan’s comments also come as the rapper has faced an outpour of support online in recent weeks following an incident that involved her and Tory Lanez over the summer, during which, Megan said Lanez shot her.

