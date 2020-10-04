https://www.dailywire.com/news/michael-moore-possible-trump-lying-about-having-covid-19-to-gain-sympathy

Hardcore liberal Michael Moore dropped a conspiracy theory after President Trump announced he had tested positive for COVID-19, saying the president could be “lying about having COVID-19 to prepare us and counteract his game” and to “gain sympathy” before the Nov. 3 presidential election.

In a lengthy Facebook post, the documentary filmmaker cited former FBI Director James Comey and former special counsel Robert Muller, whose probe into collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia before the 2016 election turned up nothing.

“Democrats, liberals, the media and others have always been wrong to simply treat him as a buffoon and a dummy and a jackass. Yes, he is all those things. But he’s also canny. He’s clever. He outfoxed Comey. He outfoxed Mueller. He outfoxed 20 Republicans in the GOP primary and then did the same to the Democrats, winning the White House despite receiving fewer votes than his opponent,” Moore said on Friday.

“He’s an evil genius, and I raise the possibility of him lying about having COVID-19 to prepare us and counteract his game,” Moore said. “He knows being sick tends to gain one sympathy. He’s not above weaponizing this.”

Moore claimed in his Facebook post that Trump thinks “he’s losing the election,” and that he “needs this” to win.

“He’s losing the election. And he knows it,” Moore wrote. “It’s not 2016. He was hated in 2016, but he’s hated even more now. Millions of Americans are ON FIRE and on the verge of serving him up a major league ass-whooping and a record landslide defeat.”

“So he needs — badly — to totally change the conversation about this campaign,” Moore added. “And he just has.”

Moore has been on a tirade of late. Last month, the filmmaker likened President Trump to Osama bin Laden, calling him a “mass killer.”

“My friends. This is murder. In the extreme,” Moore said in an “Emergency Podcast Episode” of RUMBLE, referring to the death toll of COVID-19.

Moore acknowledged that the president didn’t kill Americans “with his own hands,” but said that like bin Laden—who masterminded the 9/11 attacks—Trump bears responsibility.

“I can tell you for a fact that Osama Bin Laden did not fly a single one of those God d*** airplanes. So he’s innocent? No. Trump is a mass killer,” Moore said. “Trump stood down and knowingly allowed 200,000 Americans to die. That is 67 9/11s. Take the dead of this day, take the dead of 9/11, multiply it by 67 times, and that’s how many people have died of the coronavirus. Trump knew. So much could have been avoided.”

The left-wing director also said that “no American other than Confederate President Jefferson Davis and his General Robert E. Lee has killed more Americans than Donald J. Trump.”

The director also warned backers of Joe Biden not to waste their time trying to persuade Trump supporters to join them. “You need to spend all that energy on getting out the people who are probably not going to vote — the people who need to join you and me and remove this son of a b****,” he said.

