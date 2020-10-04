https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/must-see-massive-maga-parade-new-york-city-chants-four-years-support-president-trump-video/
HUNDREDS of Trump supporters gathered in New York City for a MAGA Parade for the 45th President.
The MAGA crowd was chanting “Four more years!”
Obviously, the traffic was light thanks to the commie mayor who is destroying the city’s economy.
Via Alyssa Paolicelli.
Line of cars goes from 55th St up to 59th St. in New York City with flags and chanting “FOUR MORE YEARS” in support of our president.
