President TrumpDonald John TrumpJaime Harrison debates Graham behind plexiglass shield Doctors, White House staff offer conflicting messages on president’s health Trump given second dose of Remdesivir ‘without complication’, ‘not yet out of the woods’, Conley says MORE will stay at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for “another period of time” as he is treated for the coronavirus, White House national security adviser Robert O’Brien said Sunday.

“I spoke with the chief of staff this morning, and the good news is that the president feels very well and he actually wants to ge back home to the White House and get back to work, but I think he’s going to stay at Walter Reed for at least another period of time,” O’Brien said on CBS’s “Face the Nation.”

“Days seven and eight are the critical days,” O’Brien, who tested positive for the virus in July, added. “I think the doctors want to make sure that they’re there for the president and he’s getting the best treatment, but he’s doing well.”

The president revealed early Friday morning that he and the first lady had tested positive for COVID-19. He was taken to Walter Reed later Friday evening.

O’Brien said he spoke with Trump on Friday while the adviser was in Geneva holding talks with his Russian counterparts. O’Brien said he was able to speak with Trump to update him and get his feedback.

“He was in good spirits and was firmly in control,” O’Brien said.

Asked about a transfer of power, O’Brien said it’s “not something that’s on the table at this point.”

“He’s doing very well and just like it could happen to anybody, but we’re prepared. We have a great vice president. We have a government that is steady,” he added.

Further pressed on the possibility of a transfer of power, O’Brien said he’s “not going to address hypotheticals, but we do have plans for everything.”

“So far the president is in great shape. He’s firmly in command of the government of the country,” O’Brien said.

