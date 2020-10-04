https://www.foxnews.com/food-drink/national-taco-day-deals-2020

Sunday is National Taco Day, and that means some pretty delicious deals.

Numerous restaurants across the country are giving away special discounts and offers to celebrate the Oct. 4 holiday.

Aside from its deals, fast-food chain Taco Bell is launching a taco-gifting platform, and even snack brand Ritz is getting in on the fun by tweeting about a “super top secret” surprise that it will reveal Sunday.

According to NationalTacoDay.com, Americans love tacos so much that they ate more than 4.5 billion last year.

If you want to join the National Taco Day festivities this weekend, here are a few of the best deals from national chains and restaurants. Just make sure to check your local restaurants and chains so you don’t miss any other yummy bargains.

Taco Bell

The fast-food chain will be giving away free tacos to the first 10,000 people who use its new “Taco Gifter,” according to a press release. Taco Bell is also using a “seasonal gift wrap” on all crunchy tacos for a limited time.

Qdoba Mexican Eats

According to USA Today, Qdoba is offering free delivery on Sunday to reward members on online orders of $20 or more with the code TACODAY.

Moe’s Southwest Grill

USA Today also reported that Moe’s rewards members can get $5 off a Taco Meal Kit from the chain through its rewards app.

Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box will be giving away two free tacos with any purchase on Sunday, according to its website. Based on the fine print, a coupon for the tacos will be valid through the end of the month.

Del Taco

According to the Del Taco website, the fast-food chain will give away free tacos with any purchase on Saturday and Sunday through the Del Taco app. The chain is also giving away free tacos every Saturday for “Tacotoberfest.”

El Pollo Loco

On Sunday, El Pollo Loco is launching curbside pickup through its app. To celebrate the launch — and National Taco Day — it will be giving away two free tacos to customers who place a curbside order through the app on Sunday.

