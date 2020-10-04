https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/cunningham-north-carolina-senate-tillis/2020/10/04/id/990289

Cal Cunningham, the Democratic Senate candidate from North Carolina who admitted to engaging in romantic texts with a woman who is not his wife, won’t drop out of the race.

“I have hurt my family, disappointed my friends, and am deeply sorry. The first step in repairing those relationships is taking complete responsibility, which I do,” he said in a press release issued Friday.

The Senate hopeful added, “I remain grateful and humbled by the ongoing support that North Carolinians have extended in this campaign, and in the remaining weeks before this election, I will continue to work to earn the opportunity to fight for the people of our state.”

In the text messages, revealed by the website NationalFile.com, Cunningham tells the woman, Arlene Guzman Todd, he wants to kiss her and she says she wants to spend the night with him.

Cunningham is married with two teenage children.

The North Carolina senate race has been upended by the sexting scandal and Sen. Thom Tillis’ positive COVID-19 diagnosis. Tillis, a Republican, has been in office since 2015.

Cunningham has leaned heavily on his character throughout the race.

