https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/black-lives-matter-tied-to-foreign-communist-and-terror-orgs/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
Black Lives Matter tied to foreign Communist and terror orgs
New video provides indisputable evidence that Black Lives Matter (BLM) is tied to foreign communist organizations. In this powerful exposé presented by Choose Freedom, BLM’s founders are tied to a Chinese Communist Party front group, a group founded by former East Germany Communist Party leaders, and even Palestinian terror organizations.
Full story at RAIR Foundation…