On March 17, 2020 The Gateway Pundit first reported on the controversial Ethiopian politician and Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus , and his irresponsible and completely inaccurate fear mongering.



Tedros claimed in a press conference in early March that the fatality rate for the coronavirus was 3.4% — many multiples that of the fatality rate of the common flu which is estimated to be around 0.1%.

This egregiously false premise led to the greatest global pandemic panic in world history.

The Gateway Pundit reported at the time that the coronavirus fatality rate reported by the liberal mainstream media was completely inaccurate and the actual rate was more like a typical seasonal flu – the media was lying again.

The false reporting of the coronavirus fatality rate at 3.4% in the media started with the statements made by the WHO in early March.

The Gateway Pundit reported, according to CDC numbers, in the US in the 2019-2020 flu season, there were 222,552 confirmed cases of the flu from testing and an estimated 36 million flu cases in the United States.

There were 22,000 estimated deaths from the flu as reported by the CDC.

Note that the number of deaths from the flu in the US are based on actual data.

The number of individuals who contracted the flu is an estimate.

There is no way to know how many people in the US had the flu in a given flu season because many cases are not severe and people do not have a test taken to confirm they had the flu. They believe their symptoms are minor and go on with their normal lives thinking they had a cold or something similar. Because of this, the CDC estimated 36 million people had the flu in this past flu season.

The rate of the number of individuals who died from the flu to the number of individuals who were estimated to have had the flu is 0.1% (22,552 / 36 million). This is an estimate and the amount used above by the Director General of the WHO as the mortality rate for the flu.



Then US medical elites including Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx used ridiculous and fraudulent models to lock down the record Trump economy.

On Friday time proved us right.

On Friday, more than a half a year after our initial report in March, the WHO released new numbers that indicate that the China coronavirus has mortality similar to the flu.

The WHO now estimates that 750,000,000 people have had the coronavirus today. With one million global deaths that puts the mortality rate at 0.13%.

Alex Berenson tweeted this out:

Umm what? The @who now estimates that 750,000,000 people have gotten the ro? Which, at 1 million death, would put the death rate at 1 in 750 (even with overcounting, etc) – or 0.13%. That’s the lowest estimate I’ve ever seen. Say it with me: IT’S THE FLU. pic.twitter.com/tDzHsTVw78 — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) October 3, 2020

Obviously, that news changes things tremendously.

Earlier this year we reported on how coronavirus compares to other global pandemics since the Spanish flu in 2018.

With our new data from the WHO today we updated our comparison of the worst flu pandemics in US history.

The Coronovirus with an overall mortality rate per population of 0.13% is now ranked as the 4th worst pandemic in the US in the last 110 years based on global numbers.

The global COVID-19 mortality rate is a bit higher than the 2018 US flu season.

* Note the Coronavirus numbers are based on latest WHO data.

** Also note that over half of Hong Kong Flu victims were under age 50 including thousands of children and pregnant women

*** Mortality rate via Online MedEd.

China, the WHO and the medical elites in the US created this global economic meltdown based on fraudulent numbers and bogus models.

We knew it and we pointed it out at the time and we were attacked for it.

Fauci Redfield and Birx should be fired and arrested.

