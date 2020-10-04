https://www.toddstarnes.com/media/new-york-times-slammed-for-questioning-if-trump-will-remain-on-the-ballot/

The New York Times was called out by eagle-eyed observers on Friday for suggesting that President Trump—who just announced his coronavirus diagnosis—might not be able to “remain on the ballot.”

“Even if Mr. Trump, 74, remains asymptomatic, he will have to withdraw from the campaign trail and stay isolated in the White House for an unknown period of time. If he becomes sick, it could raise questions about whether he should remain on the ballot at all,” the report said.

The authors of the article are Peter Baker and Maggie Haberman. Haberman is the paper’s “straight reporter” and the daughter of famed former New York Times scribe Clyde Haberman. She uses her Twitter feed to constantly criticize the president who she covers.

The report was first flagged by Curtis Houck, the editor at Newsbusters.

“No big deal. Just The New York Times openly wondering if (read: rooting for) Trump should QUIT the election and thus preemptively concede to Joe Biden. And yet, the national press don’t want to be called the enemy of the people,” he tweeted.

The report in question said that there are “immediate difficulties” for the campaign as Election Day is fast approaching.

Dr. Sean Conley, Trump’s White House physician, said that the president is “fatigued” but in good spirits. Trump received a dose of an experimental antibody cocktail by Regeneron that is in clinical trials, according to the Associated Press. The report said that Melania Trump, who is 50, has “mild cough and headache.”

Social media users pointed out that by Friday afternoon, it was 15 hours since the president has tweeted and he missed a scheduled phone call with governors, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo, the New York Democrat.

“When the call started, the vice president did the call and said the president asked him to handle the call for him,” Cuomo told a New York radio station. “So the president didn’t actually get on the briefing call, the vice president handled it.”

He said, “All New Yorkers wish the president well.”

The Times has long been considered a paper that is favorbale to Democrats, but—similar to CNN—critics say the paper has taken a dramatic shift in its political coverage and has now assumed the role of a communications arm for the Democrat Party.

There was no better example than an opinion’s editor at the paper announced her resignation in July in an incredible public takedown of the Old Grey Lady.

Bari Weiss described a liberal hellscape where any outside thought from the left orthodoxy in the newsroom is not only discouraged but puts a career in jeopardy. Many on social media were not surprised.

The paper, which clings to the mantra, “All the News That’s Fit to Print,” also saw its top editorial page editor, James Bennet, resign in June after the op-ed page published a column by Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., who called on military intervention amid protests.

“As the ethics and mores of that platform have become those of the paper, the paper itself has increasingly become a kind of performance space,” Weiss wrote. “Stories are chosen and told in a way to satisfy the narrowest of audiences, rather than to allow a curious public to read about the world and then draw their own conclusions.I was always taught that journalists were charged with writing the first rough draft of history. Now, history itself is one more ephemeral thing molded to fit the needs of a predetermined narrative.”

Todd Starnes, the host of the “Todd Starnes Show,” called the Weiss letter a “devastating indictment on American journalism.”

