https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/new-york-city-shuts-down-schools/2020/10/04/id/990270

Mayor Bill de Blasio said he plans to close non-essential businesses and both public and private schools in nine areas of New York City. Governor Andrew Cuomo said the state will take over direct enforcement in 20 hot spots around the state that are driving infections to their highest point since the lockdown.

The city will close public schools and nonessential businesses in parts of Brooklyn and Queens that have registered a week-long spike in coronavirus cases, as the city works to stop an increase in the virus after keeping cases down all summer.

De Blasio said during a news conference Sunday that all schools and nonessential business in neighborhoods within nine ZIP Codes would close beginning Wednesday.

The neighborhoods are Far Rockaway, Edgemere, Kew Gardens, Kew Gardens Hills and Pomonok in Queens, and Borough Park, Gravesend, Homecrest, Midwood, Bensonhurst, Mapleton, Flatlands, Midwood, Gerritsen Beach, Homecrest and Sheepshead Bay in Brooklyn.

Indoor and outdoor dining will also be closed in these areas, Dow Jones reported. Houses of worship will stay opened with restrictions, he said.

“You don’t do this lightly — you do this when the facts demand it,” De Blasio said in a press briefing on Sunday, adding that he has sounded a number of warnings recently. “We had warned people of more restrictive measures and now, we’re imposing them.”

