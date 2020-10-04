https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5f7ab6604eb99611d5f02481
Uttar Pradesh state police to hand over case to Central Bureau of Investigation amid nationwide uproar over assault….
Joe Biden still hopes to debate on October 15, his team said on Sunday. Bide tested negative for COVID-19 – meaning that he has had three negative tests since Donald Trump confirmed his infection….
A single-engine seaplane crashed on top of a concrete pier in Queens, killing 61-year-old Maggie O’Neill. The pilot was identified as Giuseppe Oppedisano, 61, the owner of a Queens restaurant….
Australians are being tempted into spending their valuable points on gift cards and other material items, but experts say this diminishes the profit of your points….
Authorities say a fire which ravaged the popular tourist location of Lake Ohau has largely been contained despite forecast high winds threatening a further outbreak….