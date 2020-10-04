https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/nyc-mayor-bill-de-blasio-close-non-essential-businesses-including-public-private-schools-indoor-dining-9-zip-codes-video/

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on Sunday announced he is planning on closing all “non-essential” businesses including public and private schools and indoor dining in 9 zip codes beginning on Wednesday.

New York has the strictest mask mandate in the country. So why are people in NYC still getting infected with Covid? Aren’t masks the holy grail defense against Covid?

BREAKING: NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio is planning to close all “non-essential” businesses including public and private schools and daycares starting Wednesday in 9 zipcodes. — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) October 4, 2020

NBC New York reported:

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says all non-essential businesses, public and private schools will close Wednesday in nine zip codes in Brooklyn and Queens, if approved by the state, after reporting coronavirus cases above a 3 percent positivity rate for at least seven consecutive days. The closures would impact roughly half a million people in the following zip codes: 11691 (Edgemere/Far Rockaway), 11219 (Borough Park), 11223 (Gravesend/Homecrest), 11230 (Midwood), 11204 (Bensonhurt/Mapleton), 11210 (Flatlands/Midwood), 11229 (Gerritsen Beach/Homecrest/Sheepshead Bay), 11415 (Kew Gardens), 11367 (Kew Gardens Hills/Pomonok). Within those nine zip codes, the mayor says approximately 100 public and 200 non-public schools would be closed. Students in the identified zip codes would be allowed to return to their schools on Monday and Tuesday to meet with teachers and plan for a school-wide return to remote learning.

Bill de Blasio made this announcement during a press conference on Sunday.

“Pending approval from the state of New York, starting Wednesday morning, public and nonpublic schools would be closed in these areas,” de Blasio said.

De Blasio actually admitted there are no problems with Covid infections in the schools, but he is closing them down anyway to “be proactive.”

“This was not an easy choice to make, and let me be clear: we haven’t seen any issues in these schools. We must, however, be proactive about the safety and health of New Yorkers,” de Blasio said. “This is out of an abundance of caution and in coordination with a larger strategy that mirrors what we did successfully in the spring of a larger shutdown to make ensure we stopped the spread.”

“We are waiting for the state’s approval and support before we move forward,” de Blasio said. “This is an action being taken out of an abundance of caution.”

WATCH:

“Pending approval from the state of New York, starting Wednesday morning, public and nonpublic schools would be closed in these areas” pic.twitter.com/6ryTGrDx7f — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) October 4, 2020

11 other zip codes are currently on de Blasio’s watch list and under threat of being closed down.

