There are nine COVID-riddled neighborhoods that New York City wants to return to lockdown Wednesday.

Here they are by zip code, along with their 14-day rate of positive coronavirus tests, according to the city:

11219: Borough Park, Brooklyn (8.31 percent)

11223: Gravesend/Homecrest, Brooklyn (7.59 percent)

11230: Midwood, Brooklyn (6.98 percent)

11204: Bensonhurst/Mapleton, Brooklyn (6.47 percent)

11210: Flatlands, Brooklyn (5.94 percent)

11691: Edgemere/Far Rockaway, Queens (5.63 percent)

11229: Gerritsen Beach/Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn (4.36 percent)

11367: Kew Gardens Hills/Pomonok, Queens (3.86 percent)

11415: Kew Gardens, Queens (3.81 percent)

All non-essential businesses in the zip codes would be shut down, as would on-site learning at their public and private schools and indoor and outdoor restaurant dining, under the plan proposed Sunday by Mayor Bill de Blasio. Gov. Andrew Cuomo still has to sign off on the proposed lockdown.

The city also has put 11 more neighborhoods on a “watch list’’ because of their worrisome coronavirus rates — and these areas would lose indoor dining, while their gyms and pools would be closed, under the mayor’s plan.

They are, by zip code and with their 14-day average percentage of positive-test results:

11235: Brighton Beach/Manhattan Beach/Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn (3.95 percent)

11374: Rego Park, Queens (3.62 percent)

11366: Fresh Meadows/Hillcrest, Queens (2.90 percent)

11218: Kensington/Windsor Terrace, Brooklyn (2.61 percent)

11432: Hillcrest/Jamaica Estates/Jamaica Hills, Queens (2.25 percent)

11234: Bergen Beach/Flatlands/Marine Park/Mill Basin, Brooklyn (2.22 percent)

11211: East Williamsburg/Williamsburg, Brooklyn (2.18 percent)

11249: East Williamsburg/Williamsburg, Brooklyn (2.18 percent)

11213: Crown Heights (east), Brooklyn (2.06 percent)

11365: Auburndale/Fresh Meadows/Pomonok/Utopia, Queens (2.04 percent)

11205: Bedford-Stuyvesant (west)/Clinton Hill/Fort Greene, Brooklyn (1.94 percent)

