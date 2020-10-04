https://www.dailywire.com/news/nyt-wapo-la-times-assign-top-reporters-to-update-trumps-obituary-report-says

According to The New York Times’ Ben Smith, top reporters at three of the major newspapers in the nation, The New York Times, The Washington Post, and The Los Angeles Times, have been assigned to update President Donald Trump’s obituary.

Those reporters include Peter Baker at The New York Times, Marc Fisher at The Washington Post and Mark Z. Barabak at The Los Angeles Times, Smith claimed people from the various papers confirmed to him.

Smith noted of the “reporters arrayed at Walter Reed military hospital on Sunday” that “the White House press corps is working with admirable aggression and openness. We need to know who is in charge of the government, and to understand the outcome of President Trump’s long evasion of the coronavirus crisis as Americans begin to vote.”

Dr. Mark Fisher, a professor of neurology and political science at the University of California, Irvine, told Smith, “It will help if reporters are medically knowledgeable, and ask the right questions, e.g. blood pressure, heart rhythm, sleep disorders. The more specific and precise questions reporters ask, the better. A robust fund of knowledge by the reporter is a great advantage.”

The major newspapers preparing their obituaries for Trump’s possible death may likely be premature; on Saturday evening White House physician Sean Conley, D.O., released a statement on President Trump’s health which indicated he had improved significantly since he had been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Conley’s statement on Trump’s health read, “President Trump continues to do well, having made substantial progress since diagnosis. This evening he completed his second dose of Remdesivir without complication. He remains fever-free and off supplemental oxygen with a saturation level between 96 and 98% all day.”

“He spent most of the afternoon conducting business, and has been up and moving about the medical suite without difficulty,” Conley continued. “While not yet out of the woods, the team remains cautiously optimistic. The plan for tomorrow is to continue observation in between doses of Remdesivir, closely monitoring his clinical status while fully supporting his conduct of presidential duties.”

On Sunday morning, Conley provided an update, asserting that President Trump was walking around the presidential suite medical unit at Walter Reed by himself and adding that the president was “not complaining of shortness of breath or other significant respiratory symptoms.”

Dr. Brian Garibaldi said Trump was given Dexamethasone, a corticosteroid, along with another dose of Remdesivir.

Conley stated that Trump “wanted me to share how proud he is of the group, what an honor it is for him to be receiving his care here at Walter Reed, surrounded by such incredible talent, academic leaders, department chairs, internationally renowned researchers and clinicians. I’d like to reiterate how pleased we all are with the president’s recovery.”

On Sunday afternoon President Trump briefly left Walter Reed Medical Center as he rode in a Secret Service vehicle.

