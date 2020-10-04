https://www.theepochtimes.com/ohio-driver-surrenders-after-gunfire-near-pro-trump-parade-police_3525478.html

Officials said the driver of a pick-up truck surrendered in Ohio on Saturday after allegedly opening fire near a rally for President Donald Trump near Columbus.

Todd Crawford, 58, of Homer, was identified as the suspect. He was charged with discharge of a firearm on or near premises, officials told Fox News

Hilliard Police spokeswoman Officer Andrea Litchfield said that officers responded to a call at around 10:40 a.m. at Interstate-270 for a shooting. It’s not clear if the incident was related to the parade for Trump, she said.

“That is something we are absolutely looking into,” she told Fox News.

Authorities told the Columbus Dispatch that two drivers were involved in some kind of altercation before the shooting.

Crawford surrendered after the incident, and he was taken to the Franklin County Jail, officials told Fox28.

Later, officials told the station that Crawford was involved in the parade. After an investigation, police said he fired a single shot from a .45-caliber handgun.

“Police are continuing to investigate reports that it began when the vehicles struck one other while traveling in the same direction in adjacent lanes. Additional charges are pending,” Hilliard Police said in a news release.

Other details about the incident were not disclosed by police.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

