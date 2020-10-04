https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/10/04/on-a-killing-spree-journos-blue-checks-react-as-president-trump-makes-surprise-drive-by-to-wave-at-his-supporters-outside-walter-reed/

President Trump just made a surprise drive-by to wave at his supporters gathered outside Walter Reed hospital:

President Trump, wearing a mask, rides by his supporters outside Walter Reed while in the back of a Suburban. pic.twitter.com/nsCJyYXHdK — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) October 4, 2020

What a great moment:

That’s Trump driving by his supporters outside Walter Reed military hospital. pic.twitter.com/eqA0RGkr6A — Philip Crowther (@PhilipinDC) October 4, 2020

He teased the visit in a video posted to Twitter right before the visit where he appeared to be in high spirits:

But he’s back at the hospital now and not being released tonight:

Trump is back at Walter Reed per senior administration official – NOT going home / WH tonight. Remains at Walter Reed — John Santucci (@Santucci) October 4, 2020

Of course, journos and blue-checks aren’t happy:

President Trump, who is infected with a potentially lethal virus, left the Walter Reed campus 2+ hours after the White House called a lid and sent home the protective pool to drive inside a closed SUV, sitting less than six feet apart from other passengers https://t.co/NWkdZCEzEv — Jordan Fabian (@Jordanfabian) October 4, 2020

Trump just took a joy ride around Walter Reed….

He’s f*cking insane.

200,000+ dead and he’s putting more Secret Service at risk. pic.twitter.com/X1LOHfOpVv — Chip Franklin (@chipfranklin) October 4, 2020

In this dispatch from Walter Reed, a maskless President Trump, who has contracted a contagious and deadly disease, details how many people — including soldiers and first responders — he has met, and says he plans to greet some of his supporters outside. pic.twitter.com/v6JsEgMVKN — David Gura (@davidgura) October 4, 2020

The White House called a press lid at 3 p.m. At about 5:16 p.m., Trump posts video saying he’ll be going outside Walter Reed to thank supporters. — Amanda Becker (@AmandaBecker) October 4, 2020

.@realDonaldTrump is on a killing spree. What’s going on at Walter Reed? Who allowed this public health travesty?#TrumpVirus — Lynn Comella (@LynnComella) October 4, 2020

President Trump just drove by supporters who have been outside Walter Reed since he was admitted on Friday. At least two other people were in the car with Trump — all three were wearing mask. https://t.co/S9sl6LhY3s — Stephen Sanchez (@SSanchezTV) October 4, 2020

In parade style, President Trump is driving by a crowd of supporters outside Walter Reed Hospital. His staff and secret service putting themselves at risk to drive him around while he’s still recovering from COVID19. #wcco https://t.co/5eYac7lq3E — Marielle Mohs (@MarielleMohs) October 4, 2020

WH social media director tweets that President Trump drove by his supporters gathered outside Walter Reed to thank them. This also means the President, who is COVID-positive, was in an enclosed space with his Secret Service protection detail https://t.co/21gM802XKe — Sara Cook (@saraecook) October 4, 2020

Sigh.

***

