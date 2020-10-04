https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/peaceful-black-lives-matter-antifa-goons-hurl-explosives-seattle-police-vandalize-businesses-video/

The Black Lives Matter – Antifa mob was back out on the streets of Seattle on Saturday night.

The violent mob was vandalizing local businesses and hurled explosives at police.

The Seattle police issued a dispersal order after the mob caused extensive property damage to a business.

Police continued to chase “the idea known as antifa” after their violent displays

The mob does not like being arrested for their crimes.

The mob was firing explosives at the police.

