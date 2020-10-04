https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/peaceful-black-lives-matter-antifa-goons-hurl-explosives-seattle-police-vandalize-businesses-video/

The Black Lives Matter – Antifa mob was back out on the streets of Seattle on Saturday night.

The violent mob was vandalizing local businesses and hurled explosives at police.

The Seattle police issued a dispersal order after the mob caused extensive property damage to a business.

Police continued to chase “the idea known as antifa” after their violent displays

TRENDING: WHO Finally Agrees Our March Analysis was Correct: The WHO’s Early Coronavirus Mortality Rate Was Irresponsibly Overstated and We Called Them Out with The CORRECT NUMBERS!

A dispersal order has been given to the group after extensive property damage to a business. pic.twitter.com/FviIHhikym — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) October 4, 2020

Explosives thrown towards officers. Multiple arrests being made at this time. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) October 4, 2020

The mob does not like being arrested for their crimes.

The mob was firing explosives at the police.

#Portland #Seattle After BLM/Antifa Shoot Fireworks Into Building And Smash Windows Seattle Police Move In And Pushes The Crowd Back.#P̴̢̰̺̳̾̓͐̊͠r̵̠͌̆͊͋͒̿̈́̄͆ö̷̢̢̻̜̳̝̞͔̙̩́̿̇͋̀͗̅t̴̲͕͂͝ȇ̸̛̛̦̜͕͑̔͜͠s̴̝͖̻̫̼̦͍̱̭̻̋̒t̷̬̗͊̆̒͆̇̆̃͝s̴̡̧̰̼͌̈̒̓́͘͘ pic.twitter.com/aXPgryr0JS — N̵̨̏͋͝īn̷j̷åS̸̳̮̥̮̱̣̦̈̐̀̎̄͘̕t҉u̷n̷t҉Z̶̨͛̂̐͗̈͐̒͘͝ (@Ninja_StuntZ) October 4, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

