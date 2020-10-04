https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/pelosi-refused-implement-covid-testing-senate-dems-use-covid-delay-barrett-hearings/

(THE BLAZE) House Minority Whip Steve Scalise claimed Saturday that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has thwarted efforts to conduct widespread coronavirus testing on Capitol Hill.

The allegations come as Senate Democrats attempt to use COVID-19 infections circulating between Pennsylvania Avenue and Capitol Hill to delay Amy Coney Barrett’s Senate confirmation.

Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Ill.), the ranking member on the House Committee on House Administration has been urging Pelosi to implement “a comprehensive health monitoring system and testing program for our Capitol Hill campus in order to help us do our part to stop the spread of coronavirus.”

