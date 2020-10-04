https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/prayers-president-trump-christians-bikers-catholics-sikhs-others-lead-miracle-maryland/

Miracles are happening at the hospital where President Trump sleeps tonight.

The Trump family was impressed with the outbreak of support for the President:

A prayer rally was held for President Trump outside the hospital:

A Catholic nun shared a rosary with fellow Catholics for President Trump:

A group of bikers prayed for the President’s recovery:

On announcer on Newsmax ended his program with a prayer for the President:

Even a group of Sikhs prayed for the President:

And then miracles happened:

Thank God for protecting this country, it’s people and it’s good President.

