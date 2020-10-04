https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/prayers-president-trump-christians-bikers-catholics-sikhs-others-lead-miracle-maryland/

Miracles are happening at the hospital where President Trump sleeps tonight.

The Trump family was impressed with the outbreak of support for the President:

Incredible to see the love and support for @realDonaldTrump outside Walter Reed. I was just speaking to my father and know he loves and appreciates all of you! pic.twitter.com/5U3ln011dn — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) October 3, 2020

TRENDING: President Trump to Appoint Tom Fitton to Court Oversight Which Has Power to Remove Certain Judges For Misconduct

A prayer rally was held for President Trump outside the hospital:

PRAYER RALLY FOR TRUMP: Michael Matt Outside President Trump’s Hospital https://t.co/HMLqkQap6a via @YouTube — Kelle (@0kelle0) October 4, 2020

A Catholic nun shared a rosary with fellow Catholics for President Trump:

HAPPENING NOW:

Sister Dede Byrne leads a decade of the rosary for President @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS in Macroni Plaza in South Philly. 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/fDiYwtYnjh — Cath 🎃 O’Neill (@cathponeill) October 4, 2020

A group of bikers prayed for the President’s recovery:

Wow! Check out this huge group of bikers gathered to pray for President @realDonaldTrump and the First Lady. The country is behind you, Mr. President! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/GRIY1Pywfg — Jake Schneider (@jacobkschneider) October 3, 2020

On announcer on Newsmax ended his program with a prayer for the President:

.@gregkellyusa stops mid-broadcast to share a few words of prayer for President Trump’s health and recovery. https://t.co/VlT7z8drtO pic.twitter.com/WIyhRCSadf — Newsmax (@newsmax) October 3, 2020

Even a group of Sikhs prayed for the President:

Sikhs perform Ardaas prayer for ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ outside Wlter Reade! Nanak naam chardi kala; tere bhaney, sarbat da bhalla! In every Sikh daily prayer we ask God’s blessings on all mankind. We are praying for the health of every man and woman, and for our president! 🙏🏼🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/q0IW44ZYLp — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) October 4, 2020

And then miracles happened:

That’s Trump driving by his supporters outside Walter Reed military hospital. pic.twitter.com/eqA0RGkr6A — Philip Crowther (@PhilipinDC) October 4, 2020

Thank God for protecting this country, it’s people and it’s good President.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

