The president emerged from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center this afternoon to greet supporters from his motorcade.

President Trump has been at the hospital since Friday, after having being diagnosed with COVID-19 the night before, out of an “abundance of caution,” per reports from the White House.

Supporters have gathered outside the hospital every day to send good wishes for a speedy recovery to the president. Rallies and campaign events have been cancelled in light of the diagnosis, but fans of the president brought the rally to him.

Despite breathless reports from the establishment media that his health situation was dire, the president looked healthy and happy as he waved to hundreds of his supporters who have been gathering outside of Walter Reed hospital for the last three days.

The Post Millennial’s Barrett Wilson was on the scene and captured footage of Trump waving to well-wishers.