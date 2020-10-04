https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/all-things-trump/president-trumps-physician-says-trumps-condition-will-allow-return?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

President Trump’s physician, Dr. Sean Conley, said Monday that the president’s condition permits him to return home to the White House.

“Though he may not entirely be outta the woods yet, the team and I agree that all our evaluations and most importantly his clinical status support the president’s safe return home where he’ll be surrounded by world-class medical care 24/7,” Conley told reporter outsider of the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

Trump’s medical team also said that president on Sunday evening was given his third dose of Remdesivir and that he will receive a fourth dose on Monday prior to heading back the White House and the last dose at the White House on Tuesday.

The drug has shown promise in helping coronavirus patients.

Trump earlier on Monday announced that he would be departing Walter Reed Medical Center at 6:30 P.M.

“I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago!” the president tweeted on Monday.

Trump last week announced that he and first lady Melania Trump had tested positive for COVID-19.

