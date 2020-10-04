https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/regal-cinemas-parent-cineworld-close-theaters-u-s-u-k/

(YAHOO NEWS) Regal Cinemas owner Cineworld is closing all of the chain’s locations in the U.S. as well as its theaters in the U.K. in the wake of MGM and Universal’s decision to delay the release of “No Time to Die” until next year, according to Variety.

The new closures, set to take effect as soon as next week, come just a few months after the company began reopening its locations amid the coronavirus pandemic earlier this summer. Cineworld operates 128 venues in the U.K. and Ireland in addition to Regal’s 546 theaters in the U.S. consisting of 7,211 screens.

Regal is the second largest theatrical chain in the U.S., after AMC, while Cineworld is the U.K.’s biggest cinema operator. Cineworld reported a loss of a $1. 6 billion in the first half of 2020 in recent days, with “no certainty” as to what impact the pandemic could have in the future.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

