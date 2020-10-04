https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/report-cops-openly-promote-lgbt-political-causes/

A British police watchdog organization has released a report presenting evidence that officers routinely “misrepresent” the law and openly promote the LGBT cause.

The report by Fair Cop, called “Policing Through the Looking Glass,” found officers in the U.K. “are routinely flouting their oath ‘to serve without fear or favor’ by openly promoting political causes and misrepresenting the law.”

The report seeks to highlight the “harassment of people who express gender-critical views.”

It found:

TRENDING: As tension grips Capitol Hill, report that Amy Coney Barrett already had COVID emerges

The police routinely misrepresent the Equality Act 2010, including their substitution of Stonewall’s unlawful definition of “transgender” for the actual protected characteristic of Gender Reassignment.

Police forces’ endorsement of political campaigns, including their support for highly contested “trans rights” demands during the government’s consultation on proposed changes to the Gender Recognition Act.

The unquestioning repetition of false statistics, including the claim that “one in 12 trans people have a chance of being murdered,” tweeted by the College of Policing.

Forces’ close relationships with lobby groups, including annual subscriptions to Stonewall and their annual spending on rainbow flags, epaulettes and other political symbols.

The report recommends a number of changes to return to the “principles of political neutrality as defined by the College of Policing’s Code of Ethics.”

“These recommendations include calls for chief constables to remove their affiliation with political groups such as Stonewall, to reaffirm their forces’ commitment to neutrality, and to adopt ‘Her Majesty’s Rule,’ where the political opinions of any police officer or force should never be disclosed,” the organization said.

“The police used to enforce laws passed by parliament, but we are now in the extraordinary situation where the police are following guidelines written by partisan lobby groups,” said Harry Miller, co-author of the report. “This amounts to nothing less than a de facto annexation of our police, with unaccountable and un-elected groups writing the rules.

“It is absurd that the police are paying for training from overtly political organizations that misrepresent the law, and then implementing a bootleg version of the law. And it’s no surprise that so many people in recent years have suffered police harassment for saying things that don’t contravene any law.”

Roger Kiska of the Christian Legal Center noted Stonewall, an LGBT advocacy group, has boasted of the cooperation it has received from the Crown Prosecution Service, the Ministry of Justice and the College of Policing.

“In a section headed ‘what the law says,’ which a reasonable person would assume draws upon the legal expertise of the aforementioned public authorities, Stonewall in fact creates a wish list of what they believe the law should be instead of what it really is. It suggests, for example, that the term gender reassignment is outdated and not fit for purpose, and that service providers should really protect gender identity to be truly inclusive. The distinction is far more than semantics. Gender reassignment and gender identity are not synonymous, the former is legally protected whereas the latter is not,” he said.

“The result has been law enforcement getting erroneous and ultra vires training in gender ideology, giving them a wholly inaccurate perception of what is actually legal and what is not. Some police, as the report highlights, have been open in their belief that misgendering can be a form of abuse,” he continued.

“One of the hallmarks of a functioning democracy is the separation of powers. In the United Kingdom, government makes the laws, judges resolve it and police enforce it. This separation has been compromised by law enforcement’s acquiescence to LGBT campaigning aspirations and their increasingly chummy relationship with Stonewall and Pride. Its political neutrality on issues of intimate moral concern and genuine public debate has been horribly compromised,” said Kiska

Further, he pointed out it is “becoming commonplace to see entire police forces celebrate their co-belligerence with LGBT campaigners.”

“Many have become Stonewall allies or champions, sometimes spending tens of thousands of pounds for rainbow themed promotional items, flags, car decals, lanyards, t-shirts, and even rainbow epaulettes. The cost to a single police force for becoming a Stonewall ally is £2,500 p/a per force. In other words, police forces are using your hard-earned money to fund an LGBT campaigning organization, and in return becoming walking billboards for that same campaigning organization.”

Among the departments listed as LGBT champions or allies are Avon and Somerset Police, Cheshire Police, Derbyshire Constabulary, Dorset Police, Durham Constabulary, Dyfed Powys Police, Hampshire Constabulary, Hertfordshire Constabulary, Humberside Constabulary, Lancashire Constabulary, Leicestershire Police, Merseyside Police, Metropolitan Police Service, North Wales Police, Northumbria Police, Nottinghamshire Police, Police Scotland, Staffordshire Police, Suffolk Constabulary, Surrey Police , Sussex Police, West Midlands Police, West Yorkshire Police, Wiltshire Police and North Yorkshire Police.

Kiska explained the police code of ethics “restricts any activity which gives the impression of being politically partisan.”

The code says: “The office of Constable bestows upon an ordinary citizen an extraordinary range of powers. The impartial execution of these powers, free from political influence, is the cornerstone of the criminal justice system and the non-negotiable key to maintaining any civilised democracy.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

