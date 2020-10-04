https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/rush-limbaugh-democrats-staging-revolution-america/

Talk radio host Rush Limbaugh says the Democrats in America right now are staging a revolution against the nation.

It’s because their motivation is the belief that the country is “irredeemably unjust.”

“We are living in a revolution — an actual revolution, not just the word. There is an actual revolution taking place. The American left is revolting against America as founded!” Limbaugh warned. “They are not the Democrat Party of old. This is not the Democrats versus the Republicans. This is American Marxists and communists conducting a revolution against America, as founded.”

“This is to say, multiculturalism, which has taken over the Democratic Party, constitutes a revolutionary movement. I do not mean a metaphorical revolution. It is not like a revolution; it is a revolution, an attempt to overthrow the American founding as President Trump said in his excellent Mt. Rushmore speech,” on July 4, he said.

Limbaugh cited a commentary from the chairman of the board of the Claremont Institute, Thomas Klingenstein, which recently came out.

Limbaugh cited Klingenstein’s opinion that Trump vs. Biden “is the choice between a man who believes America is good and a man who is controlled by a movement that believes America is bad.”

Limbaugh said, “I don’t think you can make it any more simple — and I don’t mean simplistic. I mean simple. That is squarely what this is about. Trump ‘believes America is good.’ You believe America’s good. I believe America’s good.”

That would be “good” as “in the sense that American is a decent place. … America is a great place for decent people. It is the home for decent, hardworking, self-reliant people who love family, who love God, who love their country, who revere the Constitution — and, above all, who revere the importance of freedom and liberty.”

Biden, however, has a campaign that Klingenstein said believes America is bad.

Limbaugh said, “Black Lives Matter, Antifa, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar. That whole cabal believe that America is deeply flawed, deeply imperfect and irredeemably unjust — and that’s a keyword: Irredeemably. America cannot be fixed, in their perverted view.”

“Those are the people controlling Biden. Biden doesn’t think any of that. That’s the deal he made. Biden does not think any of that. That’s why he’s sold out on the Green New Deal and he sold out on packing the court. He doesn’t believe any of this stuff, but he had to convince Bernie Sanders he does — or, better stated, he had to convince Bernie Sanders that he will implement policies along those lines,” Limbaugh said.

Klingenstein had warned that Republican leaders are not framing the election correctly, nor are they warning about what’s at stake.

“Mr. Klingenstein, you’re exactly right, but you know why? The Republicans don’t think there’s a crisis. Lindsey Graham doesn’t think we’re in a crisis. Mitch McConnell doesn’t think America faces a deep crisis!” he said. “A few Republicans in the House of Representatives understand what’s going on, but few Republicans really look at this as America in the crosshairs. They just think it’s the usual Republican versus Democrat. Democrats win some; we win some. They get their judges; we get our judges, and we go back and forth. But that’s why they’re not framing the election properly, Mr. Klingenstein, ’cause they don’t see it the way you do — or the way I do.”

Klingenstein’s assessment, with which Limbaugh agreed? “This election is a contest between a man, Donald Trump, who believes America is good, and a man, Joe Biden, who is controlled by a movement that believes America is bad. Or to put this another way, between a man who wants to preserve the American way of life and a man who will end up destroying it.”

He explained, “This is not a policy election. This is a regime decision; a way of life election. One way of life, the traditional American way of life, is based on individual rights, rule of law, and a shared understanding of the common good. Government’s role is to create the conditions for freedom to flourish.”

Klingenstein wrote that the other option “assumes that society is made up of identity groups, all of which are oppressed by white males. Government’s role in this regime is to create equal income and power for each group.”

