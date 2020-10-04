https://justthenews.com/government/courts-law/senator-ted-cruz-says-scotus-chief-justice-john-roberts-despises-donald-trump?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Texas GOP Sen. Ted Cruz says Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts “despises Donald Trump,” which accounts for a number of the decisions he had made from the top seat on the high court in recent years.

In an appearance on David Brody’s recently launched show “The Water Cooler,” Senator Cruz, an attorney and author of the new book “One Vote Away: How a Single Supreme Court Seat Can Change History,” told the host that “John Roberts has become the new Sandra Day O’Connor.”

Cruz said he agrees with Vice President Mike Pence, who in an interview last month, told David Brody that Justice Roberts has been a “disappointment to conservatives.”

However, Cruz believes that part of Roberts’ pivot away from conservative-minded jurisprudence is motivated by personal hatred toward the president. “I think it is personal,” said the senator.

“It is difficult to come up with two human beings more antithetical than John Roberts and Donald Trump, in every respect,” he continued.

In addition to the release of his new book, the Senator is presently gearing up to begin the Judiciary Committee confirmation hearings of conservative Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett.

He confirmed on “The Water Cooler” that believes, despite the challenges posed by coronavirus, that the committee has the capacity to move forward in a timely manner with the judge’s hearing. Cruz also mentioned that Barrett, in a socially distanced form, met with lawmakers in the Mansfield room at the Capitol last week to prepare for the process.

