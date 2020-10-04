https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/sick-cnns-jake-tapper-smears-president-trump-reckless-arrogant-ignorant-mocks-isolation-convalesces-coronavirus-video/

On Sunday Jake Tapper, the “moderate” CNN reporter, decided it was a good time to attack and smear President Trump as he convalesces at Walter Reed from coronavirus.

Jake Tapper accused President Trump of failures of “recklessness, ignorance and arrogance” and mocks him for his isolation.

This is one of the worst displays in CNN history.

How DARE they pretend to be a media outlet!

What a sick, angry hack.

TRENDING: President Trump to Appoint Tom Fitton to Court Oversight Which Has Power to Remove Certain Judges For Misconduct

CNN’s @jaketapper: “Sick and in isolation, Mr. President, you have become a symbol of your own failures. Failures of recklessness, ignorance, arrogance. The same failures you have been inflicting on the rest of us … Get well and get it together” #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/XXA5uC91Ea — State of the Union (@CNNSotu) October 4, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

