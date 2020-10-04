https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/10/04/sit-down-conservative-women-drop-the-ratio-on-un-women-as-only-they-can-for-lecturing-men-not-to-mansplain/

UN Women is doing important work for women all around the world who truly are oppressed.

You know, like defining mansplaining and telling big mean men not to do it.

Seriously.

You can avoid being a mansplainer by asking yourself these questions: 👉Did she indicate any desire to hear this information? 👉Is it possible that she knows more about this topic than I do? 👉Did I read the room before starting to speak? pic.twitter.com/WEZY3jBn4P — UN Women (@UN_Women) October 3, 2020

THIS is what UN Women is focused on?

REALLY?

Alrighty then.

Women, especially conservative women, aren’t interested in UN Women lecturing anyone about anything, let alone mansplaining.

Like yesterday.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

👉🏼 I did not indicate any desire for this stupid tweet

👉🏼ask yourself: is it possible that a man might have additional information that’s relevant, you succubi?

👉🏼delete your account for not reading all of twitter before tweeting this nonsense — Aubrey Bear (@NotReallyABear2) October 4, 2020

You succubi.

Love this.

It’s called explaining and is a normal part of conversations. Have you ever met a woman? They do it all the time. Why bring light to any actual issues when you can whine about a non issue? 🙄 — 🌈😷Gunpowder&Vanilla🔫💻 (@Autumn__Fox) October 4, 2020

So what you are doing to the internet right now? pic.twitter.com/QGxiimz3ob — Sara (@Sara_James2) October 4, 2020

Off-the-charts irony.

👉 I guarantee I did not. 👉 There’s no doubt I do. 👉 Seems you didn’t. “Womansplaining: me telling you to stop claiming to speak for women. I’d rather be mansplained to.” — American 🇺🇸 Purrlbot (@AmericanPurrl) October 4, 2020

It’s … yeah, it’s stupid.

Like everything else.

It was an interesting concept until you got preachy. Now it’s communist drivel. — Rhode Island Red (@Rome_Fell) October 4, 2020

Others chimed in (and no, they’re not women but we thought the tweets should be included):

No woman in history has ever asked herself any of these questions before speaking https://t.co/bSojKd3zL0 — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) October 4, 2020

Not one.

👉 Is she making a sammich at the time? 👉 Has she made sammiches in the past? 👉 Do I potentially want her to make more sammiches in the future? This is all very important information that you left out of your tweet. — AmERICan #FreeOrdy, #FreeLu, #FreeLizzy! (@Flipper628) October 4, 2020

Sammiches? Who’s making sammiches?

No crusts for this editor, please.

***

