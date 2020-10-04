https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/snl-chris-rock-jim-carrey-mock-presidents-diagnosis-push-leftist-agenda-throughout-show/

(THE BLAZE) “Saturday Night Live” went heavy on the politics during the season premiere, including mocking President Donald Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis.

The comedy skit show welcomed comedian Chris Rock as the host for the episode and actor Jim Carrey, who portrayed Joe Biden. Previously, actors Woody Harrelson and Jason Sudeikis played the former vice president on “SNL.”

The episode began with a cold open featuring a reenactment of last week’s presidential debate with Carrey’s Biden taking on Trump, played by Alec Baldwin.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

