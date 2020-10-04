https://www.theblaze.com/news/snl-trump-covid-carrey-rock-rgb

“Saturday Night Live” went heavy on the politics during the season premiere, including mocking President Donald Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis.

The comedy skit show welcomed comedian Chris Rock as the host for the episode and actor Jim Carrey, who portrayed Joe Biden. Previously, actors Woody Harrelson and Jason Sudeikis played the former vice president on “SNL.”

The episode began with a cold open featuring a reenactment of last week’s presidential debate with Carrey’s Biden taking on Trump, played by Alec Baldwin.

“The China virus is a hoax – and that will probably come back to haunt me later this week,” Baldwin said, referring to the false assertion that Trump called the coronavirus a “hoax.” Various fact-checking websites have disproven this claim. The Associated Press noted, “Trump pronounced Democratic criticism of his pandemic response a hoax,” and not the COVID-19 pandemic itself. Baldwin later insinuated that Trump took the drug Adderall to improve his performance for the debate.

Carrey’s interpretation of Biden showed him as a very vibrant and full-of-life presidential candidate, who marched on stage in aviator glasses and firing off pretend shots from his fingers.

Maya Rudolph reprised her role as Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), and in this episode, her character played a motherly role for Biden and Trump, scolding the two presidential candidates for their behavior during the debate.

“Joe, let mamala go to work,” she instructs Biden. “And when you’re done, I’ve got you boys PB and J and apple slices waiting for you.”

Harris then makes a reference to rapper Cardi B’s song “WAP,” “I think if there’s one thing we learned tonight, it’s that America needs a WAP: Woman as President. But for now, I’ll settle for HVPIC: Hot Vice President in Charge.”

“Saturday Night Live,” which returned for its 46th season in front of a live audience, mocked Trump for testing positive for coronavirus, even after the president was transported to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for experimental treatment.

“You can trust me, because I believe in science and karma,” Carrey’s Biden said. “Now just imagine science and karma could somehow team up to send us all a message about how dangerous this virus could be. This November, please get on the Biden train. And we can all work together to make America not literally on fire again.”

Carrey spent much of the past few years creating hateful paintings that show conservative figures in a negative way, and at times grotesque. In his paintings, the leftist actor has unfavorably depicted the Covington Catholic students, Trump, Jared Kushner, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Sean Hannity, and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas).

Chris Rock began his “SNL” monologue by joking, “Before we even get started, let’s… you know, the elephant in the room. President Trump is in the hospital from COVID and you know, I just want to say my heart goes out to COVID.”

“Our relationship to the government doesn’t work. I mean, I think Joe Biden should be the last president ever,” Rock said. “We need a whole new system… I mean, what job do you have for four years, no matter what? Like, if you hired a cook and he was making people vomit every day, do you sit there and go, ‘well he’s got a four year deal. We just gotta vomit for four more years.'”

Rock did give Trump one compliment during his monologue.

“Do the Democrats even want to win? The Democrats just keep putting up 75-year-old people to run against Trump,” the comedian said. “One thing we can say about Trump, he got the most energy of any 75-year-old person on the face of the earth… even Mick Jagger is like, ‘Slow down, Donald.'”

During the “Weekend Update” segment, Colin Jost and Michael Che jeered Trump for testing positive for coronavirus.

“This news was a lot for us to process a day before we came back on the air after four months off,” Jost said. “And it all happened so fast. I woke up yesterday and heard the president had mild symptoms and then four hours later he was getting medivac’d to a hospital in what looked like the last chopper out of Vietnam.”

“I gotta say it’s a bad sign for America that when Trump said he tested positive for a virus, 60 percent of people were like, ‘prove it.’ It’s been very weird to see all these people who clearly hate Trump come out and say, ‘we wish him well.’ I think a lot of them are just guilty that their first wish came true,” Jost added.

Che declared, “A lot of people on both sides are saying there’s nothing funny about Trump being hospitalized with coronavirus even though he mocked the safety precautions for the coronavirus and those people are obviously wrong.”

“There’s a lot funny about this. Maybe not from a moral standpoint, but mathematically, if you were constructing a joke, this is all the ingredients you need,” Che continued. “The problem is it’s almost too funny, like it’s so on the nose. It’d be like if I were making fun of people who have belts and then my pants just immediately fell down.”

The comedy show also honored Ruth Bader Ginsburg, which Newsweek described as: “Kate McKinnon’s SNL Tribute to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Left People In Tears.”

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion was the musical guest for this week’s “SNL” episode, where she also used her platform to provide her political opinions. During the rapper’s performance, an audio clip was played that disparaged Daniel Cameron, the Kentucky attorney general who decided not to bring charges directly in connection with the death of Breonna Taylor.

“Daniel Cameron is no different than the sellout negroes that sold our people into slavery,” says the audio clip, which is a quote from Tamika Mallory, Women’s March co-founder.

“We need to protect our Black women and love our Black women because at the end of the day we need our Black women,” the rapper said. “We need to protect our Black men and stand up for our Black men because at the end of the day, we’re tired of seeing hashtags of our Black men.”

