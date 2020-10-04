https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/519506-snl-host-chris-rock-on-trump-diagnosis-my-heart-goes-out-to

Chris Rock poked fun at President TrumpDonald John TrumpJaime Harrison debates Graham behind plexiglass shield Doctors, White House staff offer conflicting messages on president’s health Trump given second dose of Remdesivir ‘without complication’, ‘not yet out of the woods’, Conley says MORE’s recent coronavirus diagnosis during the comedian’s opening monologue on “Saturday Night Live,” joking that he feels sorry for COVID-19.

Rock said at the top of the monologue late Saturday that he wanted to address “the elephant in the room.”

“President Trump’s in the hospital from COVID and I just want to say my heart goes out to COVID,” he said.

The former “SNL” cast member then detailed some of the safety measures the show had been taking ahead of its season premiere to curb the spread of the disease, which Johns Hopkins University data shows has infected more than 7 million people in the United States and resulted in over 209,000 deaths in the country.

“This is a special show. This show is quite different than every other show. There are so many protocols. Everybody in the audience has been checked and all week I’ve had things going up my nose every day I come in here,” he said.

“I haven’t had so much stuff up my nose since I shared a dressing room with Chris Farley,” Rock said, referring to the late comedian and fellow “Saturday Night Live” alum, to laughs from the audience.

Rock said later that he thinks there should be more requirements in order to be president and that he thinks Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenPost-debate poll finds Biden with leads in two key states Democrats warn Supreme Court confirmation would endanger senators’ health, call for delay Sunday shows preview: Trump COVID-19 diagnosis rocks Washington, 2020 election MORE “should be the last president ever.”

“I mean, what job do you have for four years no matter what?” he said. “Just show me one job. Like, if you hired a cook and he was making people vomit every day. Do you sit there and go, ‘Well, he’s got a four-year deal. We just gotta vomit for four more years.’”

“I mean, to be the president of the United States, all you have to be is 35 and born in the United States. So, you know,” Rock said, “if anybody can be the president, then anybody can be the president, man. That’s how we got in this predicament.”

“There should be some rules to being the president,” he said. “You realize there’s more rules to a game show than running for president? Like, Donald Trump left a game show to run for president because it was easier.”

