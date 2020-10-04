https://thewashingtonsentinel.com/steve-cortes-hammers-chris-wallace-he-had-to-debate-not-just-joe-biden-but-you-as-well/

On Fox News, former Speaker of the House, Newt Gingrich was met with an awkward silence as he brought up the role of how billionaire left-wing financier George Soros is funding the election of left-wing prosecutors in many cities over the last several years.

His comments prompted the show’s co-hosts to confront him on why he was invoking the liberal philanthropist, which was their way of essentially trying to get him to stop talking about it.

However, Gingrich did not let up.

He argued that the rise in crime in many Democrat-run cities is partly the result of the election of many left-wing district attorneys who had received financial assistance from Soros. He said:

“Look, the number one problem in almost all these cities is George Soros-elected, left-wing, anti-police, pro-criminal district attorneys who refuse to keep people locked up. Just yesterday they put somebody back on the streets who’s wanted for two different murders in New York City.”

He continued: “You cannot solve this problem — and both [Kamala] Harris and [Joe] Biden have talked very proudly out what they call ‘progressive district attorneys’. Progressive district attorneys are anti-police, pro-criminal, and overwhelmingly elected with George Soros’s money.

“And they’re a major cause of the violence we’re seeing because they keep putting the violent criminals back on the street,” Gingrich said.

“I’m not sure we need to bring George Soros into this,” Francis replied.

“He paid for it,” Gingrich, who was obviously taken aback by the interruption. “I mean, why can’t we discuss that fact that millions of dollars….”.

“No he didn’t,” Harf interjected. “I agree with Melissa. George Soros doesn’t need to be a part of this conversation.”

“Okay, so it’s verboten,” Gingrich said, using the German word for “forbidden.”

