https://thehill.com/policy/finance/519566-stock-futures-rise-after-trump-motorcade-appearance

Stock futures rose Sunday evening in overnight trading shortly after President TrumpDonald John TrumpJaime Harrison debates Graham behind plexiglass shield Doctors, White House staff offer conflicting messages on president’s health Trump given second dose of Remdesivir ‘without complication’, ‘not yet out of the woods’, Conley says MORE made an appearance in a motorcade outside Walter Reed National Military Medical Center where he is recovering from the coronavirus.

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 150 points, while S&P 500 futures and the Nasdaq 100 futures both rose about 0.5 percent.

President Trump tweeted a video earlier Sunday, saying he was “getting great reports from the doctors.” He then waved to supporters outside the hospital in a brief outing in a motorcade with Secret Service.

ADVERTISEMENT

Replying to a tweet asking why Trump, while sick with COVID-19, would leave the hospital, Marketplace’s Kai Ryssdal tweeted: “Because futures start trading at 6pm East Coast time.”

The market has been increasingly volatile in recent months amid election talk, debate on Capitol Hill surrounding an upcoming COVID-19 stimulus package, and a pandemic that shows no signs of subsiding.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened Friday, after Trump’s coronavirus diagnosis, with a loss of roughly 400 points, falling 1.4 percent. The S&P 500 index fell 1.6 percent and the Nasdaq composite fell 2 percent.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

