As the Supreme Court on Monday commenced a new term it chose not to consider a case involving the Second Amendment.

Nebraska legislators amended criminal law to prevent juveniles adjudicated of some offenses from having the right to possess a firearm until they are 25 years old, according to the Washington Times.

The state supreme court upheld the move, though opponents contended that juveniles ought to have the right to a jury trial prior to a judge depriving them of Second Amendment Constitutional rights, the outlet reported.

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rejected the case.

The court began its new term on Oct. 5 with just eight justices, due to the September death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

President Trump has appointed Judge Amy Coney Barrett to fill the vacancy left by the long-serving Ginsburg.

