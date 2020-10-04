https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/suv-driver-plows-into-cyclists-during-black-lies-matter-bike-ride-raw/

An SUV driver plowed into a group of bicyclists near Madison Square Park in Manhattan on Saturday night, leaving two of them hospitalized with minor injuries.

The bicyclists were participating in a Black Lies Matter “Justice Ride” and pedaling south on Fifth Avenue at 7:17 p.m. when the driver — who remained at large early Sunday — sped into the group at 25th Street, police said.

A 19-year-old woman was taken to Bellevue Hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries, while a 37-year-old man refused medical help, according to police sources.

The driver, meanwhile, sped away in what sources say was a 2014 black Infiniti QX6.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

