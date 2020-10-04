https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/texas-attorney-general-accused-of-bribery/

Top aides of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton have asked federal law enforcement authorities to investigate allegations of improper influence, abuse of office, bribery and other potential crimes against the state’s top lawyer.

In a one-page letter to the state agency’s director of human resources, obtained Saturday by the American-Statesman and KVUE-TV, seven executives in the upper tiers of the office said that they are seeking the investigation into Paxton “in his official capacity as the current Attorney General of Texas.”

The Thursday letter said that each “has knowledge of facts relevant to these potential offenses and has provided statements concerning those facts to the appropriate law enforcement.”

Paxton, a 57-year-old Republican, was first elected in 2014. His office said in a statement Saturday evening: “The complaint filed against Attorney General Paxton was done to impede an ongoing investigation into criminal wrongdoing by public officials including employees of this office. Making false claims is a very serious matter and we plan to investigate this to the fullest extent of the law.”

Governor Abbott: New criminal allegations against AG Ken Paxton ‘raise serious concerns’

AUSTIN — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said allegations that Attorney General Ken Paxton broke state and federal laws related to bribery and abuse of office “raise serious concerns.” “I will withhold further comment until the results of any investigation are complete,” Abbott said in a statement Sunday.

Abbott’s remarks came the day after several of Paxton’s top employees accused him of bribery, abuse of office and several other criminal acts and asked federal law enforcement to investigate him. That story was broken by The Austin-American Statesman and KVUE-TV.

It is unclear whether these new accusations are related to securities fraud Paxton has been facing since 2015.