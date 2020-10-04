https://justthenews.com/government/courts-law/texas-attorney-general-ken-paxton-accused-seven-top-aides-bribery-abuse?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Several top aides to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton have asked that federal law enforcement authorities look into the behavior of their boss, whom they have accused of exerting improper influence, abusing his office and accepting bribes.

The seven aides delivered a letter Thursday to a state human resources office, informing the director that they are seeking an investigation into Paxton and his conduct as the state’s top attorney.

The letter is signed by Jeff Mateer, Paxton’s first assistant, Mateer’s deputy and five deputy attorneys general

Marteer resigned Friday.

Paxton, a Republican first elected in 2014, responded to the accusations via a statement by his office on Saturday evening.

“The complaint filed against Attorney General Paxton was done to impede an ongoing investigation into criminal wrongdoing by public officials including employees of this office,” the statement read. “Making false claims is a very serious matter and we plan to investigate this to the fullest extent of the law.”

Paxton is already under indictment for several counts of securities fraud relating to business deals he was involved with in 2011 and 2012. He also maintains his innocence in that case.

In 2017, Mateer was selected by President Trump to become a federal judge. At the time, Paxton celebrated the president’s decision, calling his second in command “a principled leader – a man of character – who has done an outstanding job for the State of Texas.”

Mateer’s nomination was withdrawn following the discovery of anti-LGBT comments he had made.

