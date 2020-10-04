https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/rick-moran/2020/10/04/texas-governor-sued-for-removing-mail-in-ballot-drop-boxes-n1003062

There’s controversy in Texas because Governor Greg Abbott wanted to prevent voter fraud and ordered that ballots had to be returned to a single clerk’s office in every county. This means that there would be only one location per county where mail-in ballots could be dropped off rather than put in the mail.

Voting rights advocates are screaming that being unable to drop off ballots in boxes instead of mailing them constitutes “voter suppression.” So they’re suing Abbott to force him to put the boxes back.

Who would this inconvenience? The usual suspects; old people, handicapped people, and minorities. No one has yet explained why mail-in ballots simply can’t be mailed but I’m sure there’s a very good reason.

Washington Post:

“The impact of this eleventh-hour decisions is momentous, targets Texas’ most vulnerable voters — older voters, and voters with disabilities — and results in wild variations in access to absentee voting drop-off locations depending on the county a voter resides in,” the lawsuit stated. “It also results in predictable disproportionate impacts on minority communities . . . already hit hardest by the COVID-19 crisis.”

You just knew COVID would be in there somewhere as a reason to drop unsecured ballots in an unsecured location.

The legal action came hours after Abbott issued his order, a move that Democrats and voting rights advocates decried, saying it was aimed at suppressing the vote and warning it could hurt populous cities that are Democratic strongholds. Abbott said having a single drop-off location per county is necessary for “ballot security,” echoing unfounded claims by President Trump about the risks of voting by mail.

Because absolutely no one is planning to commit voter fraud so making it harder to do so is “voter suppression”? Got ya.

“The State of Texas has a duty to voters to maintain the integrity of our elections,” the governor said in a statement Thursday, adding, “These enhanced security protocols will ensure greater transparency and will help stop attempts at illegal voting.”

As the election nears, Democratic hysteria about “voter suppression” is beginning to be silly. They really believe people are dumb as posts if they can’t figure out that it’s easier to mail your ballot than it is to get in your car and drive to the clerk’s office.

Yes, but what about people who wait almost to election day to bother voting? Then they can drop off their ballot at the clerk’s office. You pay a premium for waiting until the last minute. That’s only fair to people who followed the rules and voted on time.

Democrats bringing the lawsuit are pretending that people don’t know how to mail their ballots. Even old people know how to mail something. Nor do you need a Ph.D. to get your ballot in the hands of the U.S. mail. It’s just silly to think that people who want to vote won’t easily adapt to the ballot security measures and cast their ballot — one way or another. The suit, like all other charges of “voter suppression” is a political ploy to scare old people and minorities into voting for Democrats.

And that’s the bottom line.

