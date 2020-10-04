https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/10/04/the-white-house-correspondents-association-is-very-upset-that-president-trump-ditched-his-pool-a/

The White House Correspondents’ Association is very upset that President Trump ditched the pool of reporters for his drive-by outside of Walter Reed hospital on Sunday:

You see, the White House called a “lid” hours earlier which means the reporters weren’t on hand to watch the drive-by, which, coincidentally, was somehow captured live on multiple news video feeds as it happened:

So, they’re mad that they weren’t on hand to capture what the pool camera was on hand to capture?

Full statement from WHCA President Zeke Miller here:

