October 4, 2020

Brutally honest message for Black Lives Matter.

Watch both videos here…

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy Police are investigating a shooting that killed a 17-year-old male.

The shooting took place just after 11 p.m. Thursday at the corner of 7th and Glen Avenues. Police said the teen suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was taken to Albany Medical Center.

He died Friday night and was identified as The 17-year-old Tamari Rodriguez. Police said he was a resident of the neighborhood where he was shot. Police say a dark-colored sedan was seen in the area during that time, but they are not yet certain if it was involved.

