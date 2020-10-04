https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/this-is-heartbreaking-my-nephew-was-just-murdered-in-cold-blood/

this is so heartbreaking….but it needed to be said……and Starlem said it well. WAKE UP!!! (blm😡) God love her and prayers for her family 🙏💔😢……… pic.twitter.com/2Pu3PLCiWs — 👠GunLovinTrumpGirl🇺🇸HappyTrumpYear❄️’s (@Lmchristi1) September 30, 2020

Brutally honest message for Black Lives Matter.

RIP young man.

We are sorry you left this world so soon 🙏🕊https://t.co/qjH4STmFXI — 👠GunLovinTrumpGirl🇺🇸HappyTrumpYear❄️’s (@Lmchristi1) September 30, 2020

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy Police are investigating a shooting that killed a 17-year-old male.

The shooting took place just after 11 p.m. Thursday at the corner of 7th and Glen Avenues. Police said the teen suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was taken to Albany Medical Center.

He died Friday night and was identified as The 17-year-old Tamari Rodriguez. Police said he was a resident of the neighborhood where he was shot. Police say a dark-colored sedan was seen in the area during that time, but they are not yet certain if it was involved.