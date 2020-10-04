https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/519523-trump-campaign-adviser-accuses-biden-of-using-masks-as-a-prop

President TrumpDonald John TrumpJaime Harrison debates Graham behind plexiglass shield Doctors, White House staff offer conflicting messages on president’s health Trump given second dose of Remdesivir ‘without complication’, ‘not yet out of the woods’, Conley says MORE’s senior campaign adviser Jason Miller accused Democratic nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenPost-debate poll finds Biden with leads in two key states Democrats warn Supreme Court confirmation would endanger senators’ health, call for delay Sunday shows preview: Trump COVID-19 diagnosis rocks Washington, 2020 election MORE on Sunday of using masks as a “prop.”

“I’d say that with regard to Joe Biden, I think too often he’s used the mask as a prop,” Miller said on ABC’s “This Week.” “A mask is very important, but even if he’s — he could be 20, 30 feet away from the nearest person and still have the mask on. That’s not going to change anything that’s out there.”

“With Joe Biden, I mean, we can’t all just stay in our basement for the rest of our lives,” Miller continued. “We have to get out there and live our lives and take this on, develop the vaccine, develop more therapeutics, and defeat it.”

NEW: Trump campaign senior adviser Jason Miller defends the president’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic after ABC News/Ipsos poll shows nearly 3 out of every 4 Americans doubt that Trump took the threat that COVID-19 posed to his well-being seriously. https://t.co/BHOgshyGxN pic.twitter.com/pE0fG7TCbM — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) October 4, 2020

Biden’s deputy campaign manager Kate Bedingfield responded to Miller’s accusation in a later interview on “This Week.”

“That tells you a lot of what you need to know about how the Trump campaign has treated this from the outset,” she said.

“Biden believes that the words of a president matter, that the actions of a president matter,” Bedingfield added. “From the outset, he has taken this seriously. He has encouraged Americans to wear masks to protect each other.”

Pressed by @GStephanopoulos on lack of masks at Trump events, Jason Miller claimed Biden uses masks as a “prop.” Biden camp’s Kate Bedingfield: “That tells you a lot of what you need to know about how the Trump campaign has treated this from the outset.” https://t.co/4iXtCJk1JI pic.twitter.com/g6BspssooK — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) October 4, 2020

The president has mocked Biden for using a mask both ahead of and during the first presidential debate last week.

“I don’t wear face masks like him,” Trump said during the debate. “Every time you see him he’s got a mask. He could be speaking 200 feet away … and he shows up with the biggest mask I’ve ever seen.”

At the debate, Biden countered by saying “masks make a big difference” in spreading coronavirus.

Trump’s Centers of Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert Redfield told Congress last month that a mask is the most effective tool against the virus.

The president and first lady Melania Trump Melania TrumpJaime Harrison debates Graham behind plexiglass shield Doctors, White House staff offer conflicting messages on president’s health Trump given second dose of Remdesivir ‘without complication’, ‘not yet out of the woods’, Conley says MORE tested positive for the virus early Friday, prompting Trump to be taken to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center later that evening.

