https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/all-things-trump/trump-senior-adviser-says-rally-safety-measures-wont-change-trumps?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Trump campaign adviser Jason Miller says that t no additional safety measures will be implemented at upcoming Trump reelection rallies, despite the president having tested for the coronavirus.

Miller told CNN on Sunday that measures in place before the president contracted the virus will stay in effect including the distribution of masks and hand sanitizer as well as temperature checks.

“You know what, that’s been a very safe and responsible thing to do,” he said. “That’s what we’ve done from the beginning of this.”

In an ABC interview, Miller said that the campaign takes safety precautions “very seriously.”

“It’s why we give everyone coming to rallies or to events – we give them a mask,” he said. “We check their temperature.”

He also challenged Democratic presidential candidate Biden’s frequent mask wearing, saying he uses it as a prop.

“He could be 20, 30 feet away from the nearest person and still have the mask on,” Miller said.

