(FOX NEWS) White House doctors release Saturday evening update on President Trump’s fight against COVID-19 saying the commander-in-chief has completed his second dose of the Remdesivir drug without complication.

In a memorandum from Dr. Sean Conley and released by the White House, the president’s physician wrote that Trump has made “substantial progress” since being diagnosed with COVID-19 overnight between Thursday and Friday.

