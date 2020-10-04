https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/519533-trump-given-supplemental-oxygen-on-friday-white-house-doctor

White House physician Sean Conley on Sunday disclosed that President TrumpDonald John TrumpJaime Harrison debates Graham behind plexiglass shield Doctors, White House staff offer conflicting messages on president’s health Trump given second dose of Remdesivir ‘without complication’, ‘not yet out of the woods’, Conley says MORE had received supplemental oxygen on Friday after sidestepping questions about whether the president received oxygen the day before.

“Late Friday morning, when I returned to the bedside, the president had a high fever and his oxygen saturation was transiently dipping below 94 percent,” Conley told reporters at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Sunday.

Conley said that he recommended the president be given supplemental oxygen and that the president was given supplemental oxygen for about an hour on Friday.

Conley also said that Trump had experienced two episodes of transient drops in his oxygen levels since he was diagnosed with the novel coronavirus late Thursday evening. The second episode, which the doctor said occurred Saturday morning, led doctors to begin treating Trump with dexamethasone.

