President Donald Trump briefly left Walter Reed Medical Center on Sunday afternoon to wave to supporters from a secret service vehicle just minutes after he suggested a surprise for people outside the hospital could be coming.

Video footage of the event shows the president waving from inside a black vehicle while wearing a mask. People present for the impromptu event can be heard cheering him on.

Shortly before the appearance, Trump shared a video in which he praised his doctors and nurses, and hinted at the upcoming “little surprise.” In the video, Trump thanked supporters for their enthusiasm, saying, “We have enthusiasm like probably nobody’s ever had … people that love the job we’re doing.”

The president, now on the third day of his hospital stay, remarked that it had been a “very interesting journey” in which he had “learned a lot about COVID.”

“I learned it by really going to school. This is the real school. This isn’t the ‘let’s read the book’ school, and I get it. And I understand it. And it’s a very interesting thing, [and] I’m gonna be letting you know about it,” said Trump.

According to ABC News, the president has since returned to the hospital.

Earlier in the day, Trump shared a tweet thanking supporters outside of the hospital, saying: “I really appreciate all of the fans and supporters outside of the hospital. The fact is, they really love our Country and are seeing how we are MAKING IT GREATER THAN EVER BEFORE.”

During remarks on Sunday morning, Dr. Sean Conoly provided an update on the president’s health, saying that Trump was walking around the presidential suite medical unit at Walter Reed by himself. He also said the president was “not complaining of shortness of breath or other significant respiratory symptoms.”

Dr. Brian Garibaldi, another one of the president’s physicians, told reporters outside of Walter Reed that Trump was given Dexamethasone, a corticosteroid, after experiencing transient low oxygen levels on Saturday. The president was also given another dose of Remdesivir, in accordance with the team’s plan to provide him with one dose of intravenous Remdesivir for five days, said the doctor.

“[The] President wanted me to share how proud he is of the group, what an honor it is for him to be receiving his care here at Walter Reed, surrounded by such incredible talent, academic leaders, department chairs, internationally renowned researchers and clinicians,” said Dr. Conley.

“I’d like to reiterate how pleased we all are with the president’s recovery,” he added.

